The Economist Is Calling Dan Loeb The 'Happiest Hedge Funder' At Davos

Photo: Heidi Gutman/ CNBC

The World Economic Forum at Davos isn’t necessarily a winner-loser kind of conference… but competition is human nature.Perhaps that’s why The Economist couldn’t resist calling out a win for activist hedge fund manager Dan Loeb:



Happiest hedge-funder. Dan Loeb, of Third Point, who in the past year has shaken up Yahoo! and defended Herbalife, was over the moon at he and his hedge fund brethren being described as a “stabilizing force” in the world economy by Mark Carney, the new Governor of the Bank of England.

We’re happy you’re happy, Dan.

