Billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb had an Ashley Madison account

Billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb had an account on cheating website Ashley Madison.

Gawker reported the account on Thursday, citing account data released by hackers.

The Third Point CEO confimed to Gawker via a spokesman that the account was his.

He said he visited the site “years ago” when he was an investor in Yahoo and that he did not provide credit card information.

Here’s the full comment to Gawker:

As my family, friends and business colleagues know, I am a prolific web surfer. Did I visit this site to see what it was all about? Absolutely — years ago, at the time I was invested in Yahoo and IAC and was endlessly curious about apps and websites. Did I ever engage or meet with anyone through this site? Never. That was never my intention — as evidenced by the fact that I never provided a credit card to set up an account.

Ashley Madison is a website designed to connect married people seeking extramarital affairs. It was hacked earlier this year and its userbase posted online.

Loeb’s profile indicated that he was looking for “discreet fun with 9 or 10”, according to Gawker.

His private messages were last checked in December 2013, according to the report.

