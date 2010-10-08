Dan Loeb Joins The Craze And Makes Gold His Second-Largest Position

Loeb riding the golden wave.

The price of gold is dropping today, but its record tear recently attracted Dan Loeb, who hasn’t held gold since the beginning of 2009.Now, it’s his second largest position, according to the monthly portfolio disclosure Third Point makes available to investors, which Marketfolly details here.



Now Loeb’s biggest positions are:

1. Chrysler (multiple securities)

2. Gold Bullion

3. Delphi Corp (multiple securities)

4. Potash (POT)

5. CIT Group (multiple securities)

Also of interest are Loeb’s returns. For September, he was up 3.9%. Year to date for 2010, their offshore fund is up 19.1%. Click here to see who else is invested in gold (and making a killing) right now >

