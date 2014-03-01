Dan Loeb Went Ballistic On Bill De Blasio On Twitter

Hedge fund activist Dan Loeb doesn’t tweet often — only 13 times actually — but this week went after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over charter schools.

Loeb directs the board of Success Academy Charter Schools in New York, and as Bloomberg reported this summer, he upped his pledge to $US3 million from $US2 million.

De Blasio, for his part, aligns more with critics of charter schools who argue that they yank funds from public schools and don’t have proper oversight.

This week, de Blasio revoked plans to open three new charter schools that were supposed to get free space in public school buildings. Or as the New York Post put it, “De Blasio starts his war on charter schools.”

Loeb tweeted that link, adding, “Why is #MayorDeBlasio attacking the poor? Ruining lives? Taking hope?”

And then there was this:

@BilldeBlasio nice way to celebrate by kicking out primarily black kids from top performing Harlem Success Academy Schools #hypocrisy — Daniel Loeb (@DanielLoeb) February 28, 2014

