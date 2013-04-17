Hedge Funder Dan Loeb Bought Sandy Weill's Sick Yacht

Hedge fund hot-shot Daniel Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, recently purchased Sandy Weill’s 200-foot yacht, CNBC’s Kayla Tausche and Robert Frank report.



He paid between $50 to $52 million for the former Citigroup CEO’s “April Fool”, sources told CNBC.

It was listed $69.5 million in 2011, according to the Wall Street Journal. The price was lowered to $59 million, according to CNBC.

Loeb was one of the best paid fund managers in 2012 taking home an estimated $380 million, according to Institutional Investor’s Alpha.

The vessel features 1 master bedroom and 4 guestrooms, a gorgeous dining room, and a jacuzzi. Now let’s take a tour.

