Hedge Funder Dan Loeb Bought Sandy Weill's Sick Yacht

Linette Lopez, Julia La Roche
sandy weill yacht

Hedge fund hot-shot Daniel Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, recently purchased Sandy Weill’s 200-foot yacht, CNBC’s Kayla Tausche and Robert Frank report.

He paid between $50 to $52 million for the former Citigroup CEO’s “April Fool”, sources told CNBC.  

It was listed $69.5 million in 2011, according to the Wall Street Journal. The price was lowered to $59 million, according to CNBC.

Loeb was one of the best paid fund managers in 2012 taking home an estimated $380 million, according to Institutional Investor’s Alpha. 

The vessel features 1 master bedroom and 4 guestrooms, a gorgeous dining room, and a jacuzzi. Now let’s take a tour. 

Meet the April Fool

You could take a dip in the jacuzzi

Or have breakfast on this sunny deck

But if it happens to be raining, you could head inside to this dining room

Or have a chat in the living room

Spacious bedrooms!

