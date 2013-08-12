Looks Like Hedge Fund Manager Daniel Loeb Posted Another Taunting Message On His Bloomberg Terminal

Outspoken hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, has left another taunting message on his Bloomberg terminal MSG9 (“message 9”) line. [via ZeroHedge]

From Loeb:

“Never interfere with an enemy when he is in the process of destroying himself.”

Hmm…Wonder who that’s directed toward?

A couple of weeks ago, Loeb left a message targeted at ex-friend Bill Ackman.

“New HLF product: The Herbalife Enema, administered by Uncle Carl.”

Ackman has continued to make headlines for his two huge disastrous bets on JCPenney and Herbalife.

So far, he has lost hundreds of millions of dollars — an estimated $US600 million on his JCPenney investment and at least $US300 million on his Herbalife short.

Weeks after Ackman publicly announced he’s shorting $US1 billion worth of Herbalife, Loeb snapped up a sizeable long position. He exited that stake for a profit.

Loeb also reportedly shorted JCPenney.

Ackman, who if JCPenney’s top shareholder, has been a big cheerleader for the struggling retailer. Since September 28, 2010, the date of his initial 13D regulatory filing on JCPenney, shares of the retailer have tumbled more than 47%.

Last week, he was firing off long letters to the board demanding that they find a new CEO to replace interim CEO Mike Ullman.

He also reportedly threatened to sell his stake in JCPenney if the board doesn’t find a new chief executive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.