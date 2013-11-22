Dan Loeb Mentioned Another Big Japanese Company At A Private Hedge Fund Conference

Julia La Roche
Daniel LoebInstagram/ TheBrownstoneNY

Activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point LLC mentioned SoftBank Corp. at the Robin Hood Investors Conference, according to a source at the conference.

The conference is closed to press.

SoftBank’s stock, which trades over the counter in the U.S., is up more than 4%.

SoftBank is a large Japanese telecommunications and Internet company.

Loeb has said that he’s bullish on Japan. He has a large stake in Sony, another huge Japanese company.

Check out the chart:

Daniel LoebYahoo! Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.