Dan Loeb Mentioned Another Big Japanese Company At A Private Hedge Fund Conference

Activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point LLC mentioned SoftBank Corp. at the Robin Hood Investors Conference, according to a source at the conference.

The conference is closed to press.

SoftBank’s stock, which trades over the counter in the U.S., is up more than 4%.

SoftBank is a large Japanese telecommunications and Internet company.

Loeb has said that he’s bullish on Japan. He has a large stake in Sony, another huge Japanese company.

Check out the chart:

