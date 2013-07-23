Here's How The New York Post Covered Dan Loeb's Surprise Departure From Yahoo's Board

Yesterday, we got some surprising news that investor Dan Loeb was quitting the Yahoo board and his hedge fund Third Point would sell 40 million shares.



The deal came approximately one year after Loeb helped orchestrate Marissa Mayer’s hire as Yahoo CEO.

Today, The New York Post gave the deal its typical treatment. Here’s a look at the story, as tweeted by CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla:

