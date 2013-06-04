Here's How Dan Loeb And David Einhorn Are Doing So Far This Year

Julia La Roche

Here’s a quick scorecard check of two closely followed hedge fund managers — Daniel Loeb and David Einhorn.

It’s been a tough year for hedge funds as they have struggled to outperform the S&P. The S&P is up about 15% so far this year.     

Loeb, who runs Third Point LLC, is performing just below the S&P 500.

Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital and is known to move stocks when he speaks at conferences, is also performing below the S&P. 

So not terrible, but also not great.

