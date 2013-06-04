Here's How Dan Loeb And David Einhorn Are Doing So Far This Year

Here’s a quick scorecard check of two closely followed hedge fund managers — Daniel Loeb and David Einhorn.
It’s been a tough year for hedge funds as they have struggled to outperform the S&P. The S&P is up about 15% so far this year.
Loeb, who runs Third Point LLC, is performing just below the S&P 500.
RTRS – Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb’s Third Point Offshore fund up3.7 pct in May, up 14.7 pct for year-investor
Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital and is known to move stocks when he speaks at conferences, is also performing below the S&P.
RTRS- David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital up 2.9 pct in may, up 8.6pct for the year-investor
So not terrible, but also not great.
