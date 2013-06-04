Here's How Dan Loeb And David Einhorn Are Doing So Far This Year

Here’s a quick scorecard check of two closely followed hedge fund managers — Daniel Loeb and David Einhorn.



It’s been a tough year for hedge funds as they have struggled to outperform the S&P. The S&P is up about 15% so far this year.

Loeb, who runs Third Point LLC, is performing just below the S&P 500.

RTRS – Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb’s Third Point Offshore fund up3.7 pct in May, up 14.7 pct for year-investor — Katya Wachtel (@katyawachtel) June 3, 2013

Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital and is known to move stocks when he speaks at conferences, is also performing below the S&P.

RTRS- David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital up 2.9 pct in may, up 8.6pct for the year-investor — Katya Wachtel (@katyawachtel) June 3, 2013

So not terrible, but also not great.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.