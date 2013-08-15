Dan Loeb Disclosed New Stakes In Disney And Coca-Cola During Q2

Activist investor Daniel Loeb released Third Point LLC’s 13F quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday evening.

During the second quarter ended June 30, Loeb disclosed new stakes in Disney (1,800,000 shares and 32,000 call), Coca-Cola (1,000,000 shares), CF Industries (845,000 shares), Elan (8,500,000 shares and 3,500,000 call), Marathon Petroleum (1,250,000 shars and 1,000,000 call) and Williams Cos. (1,750,000 shares).

During Q2, Loeb exited his positions in Virgin Media, Delphi Automotive and Murphy Oil.

Fund managers only have to disclose their long holdings in these securities filings.

