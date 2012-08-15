Dan Loeb Reveals A Major New Position In Chesapeake Energy In Q2, While Upping His Stake In Apple

Photo: screenshot via Jewish Enrichment centre

Billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb just filed his 13F for Third Point LLC. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, Third Point revealed that it has taken a huge new position in Chesapeake Energy.



The hedge fund disclosed a 5,000,000 shares stake in Chesapeake, according to the quarterly report.

Meanwhile, Loeb increased his stake in Apple during the second quarter. Loeb’s Third Point owned 425,000 shares of Apple in Q2 compared with 362,000 in Q1.

Loeb also increased his stake in Yahoo!. For Q2, Third Point disclosed 70,700,400 shares compared with 70,500,400 in the first quarter.

