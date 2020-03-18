LIVE UPDATES: Watch the results for the Democratic primary in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Marie Newman, left, is challenging Rep. Dan Lipinski, right

Progressive Democrat Marie Newman is challenging Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinois’ 3rd congressional district, a race that has received national attention.

Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Central Time and 8 p.m. ET.

Follow along for live results and vote counts here.

Illinois 3rd congressional district primary results:

Who are the candidates?

Two Democrats, Marie Newman and Rush Darwishare running in the Democratic primary against Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the most conservative House Democrats, in this safe Democratic district located in the Chicago suburbs.

Newman came within a little over two percentage points of defeating Lipinski, one of just two anti-abortion Democrats in the House in the 2018 midterm elections, and is hoping to defeat Lipinski in her second attempt this year.

The other anti-abortion Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, survived a similar primary challenge from the left this year in the state’s March 3 primary.

Some of Lipinski’s controversial stances, which include opposing Obamacare and gay marriage until 2015, have long made him the target of ire from national progressives, but he’s so far been re-elected in every election cycle since 2006.

The highly competitive race has received national attention, with prominent progressives including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and pro-abortion rights groups including EMILY’s List and Planned Parenthood Action stepping up to support Newman.

Still, Lipinski enjoys over 15 years of incumbency advantage and the backing of powerful local labour unions including the Illinois AFL-CIO and Chicago Federation of Labour, as well as anti-abortion groups like the Susan B. Anthony List.

Meanwhile, Darwish is positioning himself as a middle-ground candidate between Lipinski and Newman, telling the Chicago Tribune that while the former has “an agenda that really feeds more Republicans than it does his own party,” Newman “is completely way on the left that’s also serving just a few.”

