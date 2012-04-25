Embedded Journo Explains Danger Rangers, Combat Diapers And armoured Toilets

We’re getting more of Geoffrey’s reporting this week.

Photo: Geoffrey Ingersoll

We’ve had fantastic feedback about our new contributor Geoffrey Ingersoll, a prior Marine-turned-journalist who is now embedded with U.S. Marine Corps units in Afghanistan.He will continue to send us his first-hand storytelling straight from FOB Delaram and the Afghan troops and U.S. Marines over there, so keep an eye out for his next dispatch in The Smoke Pit this week.



On that note, there’s another military journalist currently embedded with units in Afghanistan who’s worth mentioning.

Dan Lamothe and photographer James Lee from Marine Corps Times have been on assignment in Helmand province for the past three weeks. They’ve been updating the Marine Corps Times blog Battle Rattle with unique and fascinating stories as they get stuck-in with troops from 1st Battalion, 8th Marines — everything from surprise mortar missions to what it’s like for Marines living in renovated shipping containers at Camp Leatherneck.

If you keep up with Lamothe and Lee, you’ll see “slice-of-life” scenes about the guys on the ground, their missions, and the warzone that is Afghanistan. And you’ll learn a heck of a lot.

To find what’s the best seat in a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, and much more, check out Battle Rattle here.

