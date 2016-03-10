People think the coup against Corbyn starts today

The Labour MP Dan Jarvis is going to give a speech in London today and lots of people think it is his first move in a plot to overthrow Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking to the Demos think tank on Thursday, Jarvis will set out his vision for how Labour should tackle the British economy — and it’s quite a bit different from the current agenda being pursued by Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Just in case his audience aren’t sure where he is coming from, Jarvis will use the line “tough on inequality, tough on the causes of inequality.” This is a pretty obviously reminiscent of a famous line used by former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.”

Many people in Westminster believe that “Blairite” Labour MPs are plotting a coup and Jarvis is one of the possible challengers that Corbyn’s allies fear. He has received donations from former Labour donors such as hedge fund manager Martin Taylor who stopped giving money to the party after Corbyn was elected leader. Corbyn’s allies are so scared that a coup is imminent, that this week they started the process of changing the Labour parties rules to make it easier for Corbyn to fight off a leadership challenge.

Most of the Labour members and supporters who backed Corbyn’s leadership do not like Blair and what he stood for. Jarvis will say today that, while the party should learn from the mistakes Labour made under Blair, people outside of Westminster, meaning the voters, will find it odd if the Labour party doesn’t defend its achievements from that period.

“It’s a false choice to say we must either champion Labour’s record in government or denounce it… The truth is we should defend our achievements and learn from our mistakes. To anyone outside Westminster, that’s common sense.”

To avoid being scuppered by the proposed rule changes, Jarvis, or anyone else who wants to challenge Corbyn, will need to officially launch their challenge before the Labour party conference in September.

