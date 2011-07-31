Strikeforce: Dan Henderson Vs. Fedor Emelianenko Results - Fedor Loses Via TKO

The Strikeforce Fedor Emelianenko vs. Dan Henderson Super Fight was everything you would have hoped for as an MMA fan. It was a wild slug fest from the opening bell with both fighters throwing caution to the wind and just letting their fists fly. The fighters took a brief break from striking as they clinched along the cage for about a minute. However, both guys picked up quickly where they left off and in a few seconds later the fight was stopped and Hendo’s hand was raised.



The exciting finish came at 4:12 into the first round. Fedor Emelianenko actually looked like he was seconds away from finishing Dan Henderson. Fedor caught the Strikeforce light heavyweight champion with a right hand that sent Henderson to the mat. Fedor swarmed in for the kill with an onslaught of punches.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.