'Community' Creator Dan Harmon Danced In An Amazing Homemade 'Iron Man' Suit At Comic-Con

File this under awesome, but totally random.



“Community” creator Dan Harmon arrived at the show’s Comic-Con panel dancing in a homemade “Iron Man” suit.

Harmon of course was famously fired from his popular cult show last year and then rehired after the show was confirmed for season 5. (A lot of heated words from Harmon and a campaign from cast members and fans to get him back ensued in between.)

Harmon has openly expressed his disdain for season 4. As a result, during the panel he announced that the 13 episodes of season 5 will be the most important to the show, adding he really wants another season (and a movie).

“I don’t believe they’re the last 13, I really want that sixth season,” said Harmon. “But, I do think these 13 are the most important of the show’s history.”

Here’s Harmon’s show-stopping panel entrance.

… as he danced his way across the stage.

He needed help from show stars Jim Rash (Dean Pelton) and Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir) to disassemble.

Finally! Unmasked.

The best part of the outfit was the sign on the back saying “Streets Ahead,” a nod to one of the many popular phrases from the NBC comedy.

