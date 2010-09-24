Dan Gross: Traditional Media Losing Its "Stranglehold On The Employment Of grey-Haired Dudes With Receding Hairlines"

There’s been lots of “old media vs. new media” talk going around these past few days, what with former Washington Post executive editor Leonard Downie Jr. screaming his head off about “parasite” news aggregators while parasite news aggregators and other webby places lure notable middle-aged guys away from newspapers and magazines left and right.



One of them, Dan Gross (who, as we first reported earlier this month, has resigned as Newsweek’s economics editor to work for Yahoo Finance, where he will write a column and — we hear though haven’t confirmed — host a weekly web TV show) weighs in on the subject in the farewell column for his Slate.com side gig:

What these and many other moves show is that the media continue to evolve at a really rapid clip, that the establishment media are losing their stranglehold on the employment of grey-haired dudes with receding hairlines, and that, even as fortysomethings lament the dying of an old order (gather round, children, and I’ll tell you tales about the glossy magazine world!), ambitious organisations are putting meaningful resources into our allegedly dying trade.

You can be of the opinion that only the youngs are good at the web and therefore it doesn’t make sense for places like The Huffington Post and Yahoo to be hiring anyone whose age begins with the number 4. Or you can be of the opinion that older journalists are adapting to the web and bringing with them valuable experience and reporting chops that some blogs could use a lot more of.

Right now, we’re leaning towards the latter, and we hope that all these ageing fellows (and ladies, too!) will prove us right.

