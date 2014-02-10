A Three-Sentence Preview Of The Week Ahead

“In the coming week, earnings slow down (although some major companies report) and the economic data is decidedly “B” status save for retail sales. The focus, unfortunately, will be on Janet Yellen’s Tuesday testimony to the House. If retail sales (for January) come in healthy and if Yellen delivers supportive testimony, then perhaps the decline we’ve seen is indeed “it” for now.”

That’s from BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus (@danBTIG) and it’s the perfect preview of the week ahead.

All eyes on Yellen.

