Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Sent Out A Surprisingly Gracious Tweet After LeBron Won The Title

Photo: @cjzero

When LeBron James left Cleveland to join the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert famously sent his fans a furious letter — in comic sans — promising that the Cavs would win an NBA championship before LeBron ever did.Among other things, Gilbert called James a coward and a terrible role model for children, and predicted LeBron had brought a “curse” to Miami.



Well, Gilbert was a little off. Last night LeBron won his first title with the Heat, but his former boss — who rarely tweets — issued a carefully worded congratulations just minutes after the game.

Great NBA season. Enjoyedplayoffs. Congratulations to Miami & OKC for an exciting Finals. Back to work on next weeks promising Cavs draft. — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) June 22, 2012

