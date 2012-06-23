Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Sent Out A Surprisingly Gracious Tweet After LeBron Won The Title

Nicholas Schwartz
LeBron James

Photo: @cjzero

When LeBron James left Cleveland to join the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert famously sent his fans a furious letter — in comic sans — promising that the Cavs would win an NBA championship before LeBron ever did.Among other things, Gilbert called James a coward and a terrible role model for children, and predicted LeBron had brought a “curse” to Miami.

Well, Gilbert was a little off. Last night LeBron won his first title with the Heat, but his former boss — who rarely tweets — issued a carefully worded congratulations just minutes after the game.

