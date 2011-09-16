The Owner Of The Cleveland Cavaliers Fired Back At Bill Simmons And NBA "Bloggissists" Last Night

Photo: twitpic.com and www.apimages.com

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert hit back at his critics after Bill Simmons accused him of stoking the flames of the NBA lockout yesterday.Here’s what Gilbert tweeted last night:



Some of these NBA ‘bloggissists’ flat-out make stuff up and then try to dupe readers into believing their fiction is real. Sad & pathetic.

Yesterday, Simmons tweeted that he heard Gilbert and Suns owner Robert Sarver were “hurting NBA lockout progress from owner’s side.”

He also went after Gilbert for how he runs the Cavs:

Gilbert also overpaid for his team, overpaid players FOR YEARS and would love the current system had LBJ stayed. Now it’s no good for him?

