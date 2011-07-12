Bloomberg Names Dan Doctoroff CEO

Bloomberg just sent out an email announcing Dan Doctoroff as CEO, according to a source at the company.



Doctoroff’s previous title at the company was president. Prior to that he was working in the Bloomberg administration as Deputy Mayor for economic development and rebuilding of New York.

