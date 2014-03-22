GOP Senator Is Actively Mocking Putin's Sanctions On Him

Most of the nine U.S. officials on Russia’s list of sanctioned officials have reacted with pride and glee over being targeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But one — Indiana Republican Sen. Dan Coats — is actively enjoying the fact he was on the list. On Thursday, he joked he was disappointed his family couldn’t vacation in Siberia.

On Friday, he expanded upon that quip, posting on Twitter a list of Top 10 things he’ll miss about Russia, since he is now banned from entering the country.

No. 4 is especially good. Here’s the full list:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.