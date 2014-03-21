Senators Have Amazing Responses To Being Included On Russia's Sanctions List

Sens. Dan Coats and John McCain, Republicans from Indiana and Arizona, repsectively, were two of nine U.S. officials sanctioned by Russia on Thursday, a response to an expansion of sanctions on Russian officials by U.S. President Barack Obama.

The officials on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s list have mostly expressed pride at being included. They are banned from entering Russia.

Coats, too, said he was “honored” to be included, and he added this quip in a tweet:

While I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to go on vacation with my family in Siberia this summer, I am honored to be on this list

— Senator Dan Coats (@SenDanCoats) March 20, 2014

McCain released a fairly epic statement (emphasis added):

“I guess this means my spring break in Siberia is off, my Gazprom stock is lost, and my secret bank account in Moscow is frozen. Nonetheless, I will never cease my efforts on behalf of the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea.”

Here’s the full list of the sanctioned U.S. officials:

Caroline Atkinson, White House deputy national security adviser

Daniel Pfeiffer, White House senior adviser

Benjamin Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

House Speaker John Boehner

Sen. Robert Menendez

Sen. Mary Landrieu

Sen. John McCain

Sen. Daniel Coats

REUTERS/Ilia Naymushin A Russian peasant rides back from fields near the village of Narva, 135 kilometers from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, on July 15, 2003. Locals rely on the summer hay harvest to feed their cattle through the long Siberian winter.

