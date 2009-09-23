Dan Brown's E-Book Sales Aren't So Killer After All

The first week tally is in for Dan Brown’s “The Lost Symbol”. The verdict for the Kindle? Nothing special.



The Lost Symbol sold just 100,000 in e-books format according to Doubleday. Overall Doubleday sold 2 milllion copies. The 5% ratio of e-books to print is about in-line with the average for book sales.

The first day sales of “The Lost Symbol” were better on the Kindle than in print for Amazon, so if there’s good news for the young e-book industry, it’s that people like to buy books right away on their Kindles. Other than that, there’s nothing much to crow about.

