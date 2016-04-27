New York Rangers player blows up on reporter with profane tirade during exit interview

Following a 4-1 first-round series loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Rangers’ season ended with a heated exchange during exit interviews.

According to reports, 39-year-old defenseman Dan Boyle blew up on New York Post reporter Larry Brooks for being a part of the media scrum.

Yahoo’s Greg Wyshynski transcribed the incident, reporting that it began with Boyle saying, “I don’t want him here,” referring to Brooks. Brooks responded, “What? You know, the feeling’s mutual, man.”

Boyle then told Brooks, “Nobody likes you. Nobody respects you. Just so you know.”

Here’s more of the exchange, via Wyshynski:

“At least I’m leaving here with the respect of my teammates,” said Boyle. “Instead of [expletive] someone like you, who tries to bury somebody. That’s all you do. It’s not a critique. I’m telling you I don’t want you here. I have no respect for you. I want you to get the [expletive] out.” “I don’t care what you think,” said Brooks. “I can tell you to get the [expletive] out if I want to!” said Boyle, his voice now raised. “You can, but I don’t have to listen to you,” said Brooks. “Yeah, ya do!” said Boyle. “I want him out. And that other [expletive] clown, Brett, or whatever the [expletive] his name is. Where’s he at? Everyone else is fine. I want him out. It’s my right.” Rangers staff stepped in to calm the scene down, and suggested Boyle not speak to the media at that time. “Can they not all stay here? I have tons of respect for some of these guys. I just don’t want him here. That should be fine,” said Boyle.

According to Wyshynski, the exchange continued when Boyle told Brooks to leave again, to which Brooks said he would have if he was asked politely. Boyle again reacted in outrage, asking why he would be polite to Brooks, who has been critical of Boyle during his time with the Rangers.

Brooks then left the scrum to go speak to another player.

According to Wyshynski, the “Brett” Boyle referred to was Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post.

There doesn’t seem to be audio or video of the incident at this time, but it sounds like an ugly way for the Rangers to go out after a disappointing end to their season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.