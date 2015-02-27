It took only 6 hours for the 'King of Instagram' to be suspended from Snapchat for NSFW videos

Caroline Moss
Dan BilzerianInstagram

Instagram playboy Dan Bilzerian, aka the King of Instagram, has been suspended from Snapchat six hours after launching his account under the username “danbilzerian.”

Dan Bilzerian SnapchatDan Bilzerian Snapchat

Nudity is not allowed, which explains why Snapchat put the kibosh on Bilzerian’s very NSFW Snapchat Story featuring a model’s bare breasts and guns.

This is the only photo from the Snapchat Story, which we watched earlier today, that was appropriate to post here.

The Daily Dot reports that “Snapchat’s community guidelines expressly forbid “pornography,” a broad term that gives them plenty of leeway to squelch undesirable content.”

Guess the King of Instagram will just have to stick to the kingdom he already reigns over.

