The 'King of Instagram' just created a very NSFW Snapchat account

If you weren’t getting enough of “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian’s antics on his widely-followed Instagram account, never fear: The King has joined Snapchat.

He announced his arrival to the ephemeral social platform in a tweet:

I did my first snapchat(danbilzerian), i hope nudity is allowed or my snapchat career will be short lived

— Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) February 26, 2015

Bilzerian has 6.7 million followers on Instagram, all of whom tune in for images of his party boy lifestyle. He usually posts pics of scantily-clad women, guns, stacks of money, and high-priced cars.

Morning… #YeaThatsAShotgunSilencer A photo posted by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Feb 23, 2015 at 7:45am PST

If you are thinking about getting married, just remember, one vagina for the rest of your life… Not smart A photo posted by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Dec 28, 2014 at 10:42pm PST

We checked out his first Snapchat story, which was, as expected, completely NSFW, featuring a nearly-naked woman next to Bilzerian in bed. Bilzerian is holding a gun in the snap.

Watch at your own risk if you venture over to the app and view it yourself.

