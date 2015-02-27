The 'King of Instagram' just created a very NSFW Snapchat account

Caroline Moss
Dan Bilzerian SnapchatDan Bilzerian Snapchat

If you weren’t getting enough of “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian’s antics on his widely-followed Instagram account, never fear: The King has joined Snapchat.

He announced his arrival to the ephemeral social platform in a tweet:

Bilzerian has 6.7 million followers on Instagram, all of whom tune in for images of his party boy lifestyle. He usually posts pics of scantily-clad women, guns, stacks of money, and high-priced cars.

Morning… #YeaThatsAShotgunSilencer

A photo posted by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on

If you are thinking about getting married, just remember, one vagina for the rest of your life… Not smart

A photo posted by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on

We checked out his first Snapchat story, which was, as expected, completely NSFW, featuring a nearly-naked woman next to Bilzerian in bed. Bilzerian is holding a gun in the snap. 

Watch at your own risk if you venture over to the app and view it yourself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.