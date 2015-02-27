The 'King of Instagram' just created a very NSFW Snapchat account

If you weren’t getting enough of “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian’s antics on his widely-followed Instagram account, never fear: The King has joined Snapchat.
He announced his arrival to the ephemeral social platform in a tweet:
I did my first snapchat(danbilzerian), i hope nudity is allowed or my snapchat career will be short lived
— Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) February 26, 2015
Bilzerian has 6.7 million followers on Instagram, all of whom tune in for images of his party boy lifestyle. He usually posts pics of scantily-clad women, guns, stacks of money, and high-priced cars.
We checked out his first Snapchat story, which was, as expected, completely NSFW, featuring a nearly-naked woman next to Bilzerian in bed. Bilzerian is holding a gun in the snap.
Watch at your own risk if you venture over to the app and view it yourself.
