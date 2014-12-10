'King Of Instagram' Allegedly Assaults Woman In Miami Nightclub

Dan Bilzerian, known as “The King of Instagram,” found himself in the middle of a brawl at Miami’s Club Liv Saturday night where he allegedly “kicked a woman in the face like it was no big deal,” according to Nik Richie, the founder of a website called The Dirty.

New York Post’s Page 6 reports “sources say his girlfriends felt violated by unsavory items about them on TheDirty.com.”

Bilzarian, the Internet’s answer to Hugh Hefner, rose to social media fame thanks to his Instagram account (followed by over 5 million) showing off his lavish lifestyle.

This video of Bilzerian appeared on Instagram via Richie:

A video posted by Nik Richie (@nikrichie) on Dec 12, 2014 at 7:28am PST

With the caption:

This will probably make @danbilzerian more famous but I really don’t care. He got kicked out of a famous Miami nightclub last night for assaulting a woman. This idiot kicked a woman in the face like it was no big deal. It’s sad when you think you’re invincible to society. To all you #danbilzerian worshipers thanks for the support. It’s obvious Fake Equis is a Ravens fan. #RayRice — I heard the girl called the police and this American hero ran before the cops showed up. Classy right @steveaoki

Bilzerian reacted via Instagram: “2 girlz attacked a girl I was with to the point they gave her a black eye and threw her off the table . . . how about you get your facts straight instead of publishing nonsense like your garbage web site.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.