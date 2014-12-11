'King Of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian Arrested At LAX, Held Without Bail

The “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian was arrested at LAX late Tuesday night and is currently being held without bail, Gawker reports.

It’s unclear whether the arrest had anything to do with the fact that he was recently kicked out of a Miami nightclub for allegedly kicking a woman named Vanessa Castano in the face. She has since filed a police report.

The LAPD told the L.A. Weekly that Bilzerian is facing charges of possessing or manufacturing illegal explosive devices.

If you’re wondering why Bilzerian is Instagram-famous with 5 million followers, you can take a look at the many photos of women and indications of a lavish lifestyle on his page.

My mother is so proud A photo posted by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:23am PST

According to Gawker, “Bilzerian, who likes to say he was kicked out of Navy Seal training two days before graduation, has previously Instagrammed his arsenal of firearms, and once ran over a BMW in a tank for kicks.”

