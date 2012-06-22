The Most Surprising Thing About Wall Street Criminals

“If Madoff was a crook that had planned everything upfront, wouldn’t he have had some exit strategy with some island somewhere,” says Dan Ariely, author of a new book “The (Honest) Truth About Dishonesty.”



behavioural economist at Duke University, Ariely found that people who lie don’t think long term. The same trend applies to Wall Streeter who are caught cheating, he says.

Watch the interview below to find out how cheaters in financial industry rationalize their crimes.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Dan Ariely Explains Why Everyone Lies All The Time

• Dan Ariely: The Real Reason Why People Lie And Cheat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.