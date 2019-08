Dan Ariely is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioural Economics at Duke University and author of “Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations.” He discusses how focusing on the process instead of the outcome helps lead to success.

