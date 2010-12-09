US

Here's Why Wall Streeters Can Cheat And Still Feel Good About Themselves

William Wei

Since people on Wall Street are making tons of money, the value of a bonus goes beyond the actual dollar amount.

Duke University professor and best-selling author of The Upside Of Irrationality Dan Ariely tells us that the Wall Streeters aim for bonuses to boost their self-worth and rank. He also explains why CEOs, traders and others working in finance can cheat without losing sleep.

Watch Dan Ariely make a very interesting comparison between Wall Street and mating sea lions in our video interview.

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Dan Ariely HERE >>

And Don’t Miss…

Scott Belsky: Here’s Why I Quit Wall Street To Start A Startup

Sheena Iyengar Explains The Science Behind The Art Of Choosing

Steve Rattner: Individuals Investing In The Market On Their Own Are Insane

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.