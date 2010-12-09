Here's Why Wall Streeters Can Cheat And Still Feel Good About Themselves

Since people on Wall Street are making tons of money, the value of a bonus goes beyond the actual dollar amount.



Duke University professor and best-selling author of The Upside Of Irrationality Dan Ariely tells us that the Wall Streeters aim for bonuses to boost their self-worth and rank. He also explains why CEOs, traders and others working in finance can cheat without losing sleep.

Watch Dan Ariely make a very interesting comparison between Wall Street and mating sea lions in our video interview.

