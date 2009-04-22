Dan Abrams Set To Launch News Aggregator 'Mediaite'

You might’ve thought there were already more than enough online ventures devoted to aggregating and criticising the media. But, you’d be wrong. The world needed more.



At least former MSNBC guy Dan Abrams thinks so.

The NY Post describes Mediaite.com, his awkwardly named new web venture:

“It’s going to be very judgmental, very opinionated, and there’s definitely going to be a humour aspect to it,” Abrams said in an interview with The Post, drawing an analogy between his site and DeadlineHollywoodDaily, the wildly popular scoop-and-scold filled Tinseltown gossip Web site run by Nikki Finke.

To help run the site, Abrams has hired former “Daily Show with Jon Stewart” producer Colby Hall as managing editor. Also on staff as editors are Rachel Sklar [fomer HuffPo] and Glynnis MacNicol [former MediaBistro]. The site is expected to launch the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Unlike most media Web sites, Abrams isn’t counting on advertising to generate revenue — “any ads we get are gravy,” he said. However, he hopes the Web site will function as a calling card to generate business for his recently launched consulting firm Abrams Research.

We wish ’em the best of luck! It’s refreshing that it’s not another ad play, but it’s still going to be grasping for air in a crowded field. Media aggregators are this year’s ad networks.

