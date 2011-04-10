"Man Down" Author Dan Abrams On The 7 Women Who Are Poised To Take Over The World

In his new book “Man Down,” legal analyst and author Dan Abrams makes a bold claim: women are better than men at just about everything.



We wanted to know: could he be more specific?

He could.

Abrams singled out seven female stars the men will never catch.

Allison Jones, casting extraordinaire. Says Abrams: 'Allison Jones is the star-maker in the world of comedy. In a field seen as a man's genre, she discovered the top talent for TV shows like 'The Office' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and films like 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin,' 'Borat,' 'Knocked Up,' and 'Bruno.'' Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who redefines comeback -- but was already a star. Says Abrams: 'Even before her miraculous survival and recovery from an assassination attempt, Giffords,

in her third term, was a serious an up and comer for the sort of moderate pragmatism that the country could use a little more of these days. From both parties.' Tech whiz Limor Fried. Says Abrams: 'She's one of Wired's very few cover girls. Her company Adafruit Industries produces

software that allows tech geeks to 'do it yourself' more than ever, meaning that you can

modify and improve programs or products . . . created mostly by men.' FEED founder Lauren Bush. Says Abrams: 'Put aside the fact that Lauren already has a wildly successful modelling career and a Princeton degree. What makes her really amazing is that her business FEED has put a dent into world hunger by successfully combining not-for-profit and for-profit, partnering with the U.N.'s World Food Program and making FEED bags a fashion must.' Essential science pioneer Dr. Rita Colwell. Says Abrams: 'Why is this scientist an honorary degree recipient 48 times over? Because she saved many, many lives by figuring out, among many other things, what many before her could not: that many diseases, like cholera, are spread based on environmental factors not just person to person or through food. At age 76, the awards are still rolling in.' Racing goddess Danica Patrick. Says Abrams 'In a sport dripping with testosterone, the fact that Patrick beat the boys to become the first woman to win an Indy race in 2008 -- and that she continues to thrive -- says it all.' Disney topper Anne Sweeney. Says Abrams: 'An early adopter of television on multiple platforms, the Co-Chair of Disney Media Networks and the President of ABC-Disney Television, has earned her spot as one of the most powerful people in media, bossing many of the boys -- including this one.' Note: Abrams is the Legal Analyst for ABC News. Now check out who's bringing you royal wedding coverage on April 29. Click here to see the Yanks who will report on the royals >>

