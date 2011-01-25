Dan Abrams In Talks To Join ABC News*

AP



Dan Abrams, chief legal analyst for NBC News and founder of Abrams Media, is in talks to join ABC News, according to WWD.Abrams formerly served as general manager of MSNBC, as well as an anchor there, and most recently was NBC’s legal correspondent.

His contract with NBC reportedly finished at the end of last year, and NBC was attempting to renegotiate.

However, ABC has apparently offered Abrams more on-air time on Good Morning America and the “opportunity” to substitute in for George Stephanopoulos.

[Updated] A source with knowledge of the situation indicates that with Abrams’ contract at NBC coming to an end, discussions have started between Abrams and other news organisations. Because there may be some restrictions on whether Abrams can negotiate a new contract while working with another news organisation, nothing is official.

Abrams proposed role is as part of ABC News’ legal team led by Chris Cuomo. Abrams would be a legal analyst on Good Morning America, and he would have the opportunity to do some additional pieces for GMA, and some substitute anchoring on weekend GMA.

Because of Abrams’ existing deal at NBC, contract negotiations may not be finalised until February.

