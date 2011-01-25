Watch This Hedge Fund Manager's Terrifying Video Of What The World Will Look Like When The Dollar Collapses

Damon Vickers

Damon Vickers, a hedge fund manager in Seattle, has made a terrifying video (embedded below) of what might happen if the world markets crash. He says it happen any day now, at any time — even right now! Because there’s a risk someone might take Vickers’ apocalyptic warning too seriously, we’ll tell you the good news ahead of time. Vickers has written a book that has all the answers. Just buy the book, and you’ll be fine.



(Also, if possible, go back in time to June and follow the genius advice he gave on CNBC, which totally panned out exactly as he planned.)

If you don’t have time to watch the video, Vickers’ apocalyptic prediction goes a little something like this:

The Fed prepares to do its QE trick at the Wednesday bond auction, pushing the dollar down even more. China announces that it won’t buy any more U.S. notes until the U.S. stops devaluing the dollar. The news hits the wire… Traders around the world become net-sellers of equities, bonds, and Western currency… No one has any liquidity, except China… Within minutes, electronic trading systems short circuit under the load of sellers… Some traders choose oblivion, others join the rash of suicides, others slip away quietly and are never heard from again… Panic sweeps the globe… most nations activate their police and militia to quell angry rioters… Elsewhere, the fisherman still fishes, and the farmer still hoes his fields, and the baker still bakes his bread… The world now shares a common currency… and prepares for a global currency exchange and debt re-set.

— Which all happens in 14 days. (But remember, get the book and you’ll be fine.)

The video was first sent to us by someone who received it from the firm’s new, young marketing guy, who probably deserves a promotion.

He’s been sending around this email:

To Whom it May Concern;

I’m a young guy, 22, who reads economic blogs often and have recently found a job working at a hedge fund, Nine Points Management, in Seattle.

Damon Vickers is the Chief Investment Officer at the firm, the only manager in the game who has the balls to call out the new world order. I’m working in the marketing department and have been tasked with promoting one of the new videos of the company.

The video is called “The Day After the Dollar Crashes”, and it’s well-made, easy to follow, and informative. The video was made in an effort to promote a new book of Damon Vickers by the same name. In the book and the video, Damon basically describes a hypothetical situation that could take place in the future which leads to a collapse of the dollar. I wanted to see if you are interested in posting the video…

Here’s the URL: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS2HfjR9oPM

I think it would really appeal to your viewership and draw a lot of extra traffic to your blog because this thing’s going viral.

We could use all the help we can get, and it never hurts to ask.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Richie Fader

Someone tell this guy Vickers to hook up with Ashton Kutcher and the director of 28 Days Later.

