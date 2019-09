What’s the endgame in foreclosure-gate? According to Damon Silvers, a member of the Congressional Oversight Panel, it comes down to this: Resolve the foreclosure situation in a fair way, or preserve the existing bank capital structure. You can’t do both. (video via Josh Rosner)



