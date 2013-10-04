'Lost' Creator Damon Lindelof Has 'No Apologies' Over Show's Controversial Ending

“Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof knows fans are upset with the show’s controversial ending, but after three years, he’s tired of hearing about it and he wants you to know.

The Hollywood Reporter asked Lindelof to write a simple reflection on the “Breaking Bad” finale (given he’s a huge fan of the AMC series).

However, that ended up transforming from praising arguably one of the best shows ever on TV to ranting about the “Lost” finale, how much people give him crap for it, how he’s aware (some) people think it was awful, and then defending the show’s ending.

He asked for a truce between fans.

From THR:

“I’m sick of myself for continuing to beat this particular drum, so I can’t imagine how sick of it you are. If it’s unpleasant and exhausting for me to keep defending the Lost finale, aren’t you getting tired of hating it? And so … I, like Walter White, want out. To be free. And to grant you the same. I’d like to make a pact, you and me. And here’s your part: You acknowledge that I know how you feel about the ending of Lost. I got it. I heard you. I will think about your dissatisfaction always and forever … And here’s my part: I will finally stop talking about it. I’m not doing this because I feel entitled or above it — I’m doing it because I accept that I will not change hearts nor minds. I will not convince you they weren’t dead the whole time, nor resent you for believing they were despite my infinite declarations otherwise.”

In addition, Damon wants fans to know he has no qualms about the ending.

“I stand by the Lost finale. It’s the story that we wanted to tell, and we told it. No excuses. No apologies. I look back on it as fondly as I look back on the process of writing the whole show. And while I’ll always care what you think, I can’t be a slave to it anymore.”

And if you want to know why he’s ok with it, he gave the same answer that Walter White gave Skyler when she asked her husband why he really started cooking meth:

“I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really … I was alive.”

If you haven’t read his piece in its entirety, and you are or were a fan of “Lost” and or “Breaking Bad,” it’s a must-read.

