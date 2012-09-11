3 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Valuing Stocks

Legendary NYU finance professor Aswath Damodaran has just started his fiftieth semester of teaching.



One of the great things about Professor Damodaran is that he makes all of his materials available for the world to download.

Here’s a slide from a presentation he gave to his first class that we found insightful.

Photo: Aswath Damodaran

