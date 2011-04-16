The Most Damning Evidence Against Raj

As the Raj Rajaratnam insider trading trial draws to a close, we started to think about which pieces of evidence really made the Galleon chief look bad in front of the jury.



Certainly, the most incriminating evidence comes from government wiretaps, because the defence cannot dispute the actual words that came out of their client’s mouth.

Also, while witness testimony is not empirical, it can nonetheless be equally as damning to the defendant if it strikes a cord with jurors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.