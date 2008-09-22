"Damn, It Feels Good To Be A Banker"?? Not So Much

File this one under “bad timing.” The satirical book, Damn, It Feels Good to Be a Banker, which was hyped all over the blogosphere this summer, was supposed to have its book party this week. But in the wake of last week’s market crisis, it doesn’t feel so good to be a banker right now.



Page Six: HERE’S another Wall Street casualty: Amit Chatwani‘s book party. His satirical tome, “Damn, It Feels Good to Be a Banker,” was supposed to be feted this week at an undisclosed downtown location, but after the AIG bailout and Lehman bankruptcy, the bash is off. “It’s just not funny anymore,” a rep told The Post’s Justin Silverman.

