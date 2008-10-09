Damn! How Some Guy Missed Getting $27 Million By Seven Seconds

When trillions of dollars are evaporating from the economy on a daily basis it’s hard to be impressed by the combustion of just a few million dollars. Never the less, we feel some pain for Joel Ifergan, a Canadian resident who lost $27 million in seven seconds.

Ifergan purchased a lottery ticket from his local convenience store at 8:59 pm, right against the 9 o clock deadline for purchasing a Canadian pick seven lottery ticket. The ticket, which wound up having all 7 correct numbers on it, wasn’t printed until 9:00:07 pm. If he had been 7 seconds quicker, he’d be $27 million richer. As it is, he’s paying a lawyer to fight his case.

We’re not sure how the news cycle in Canada works, so we can’t explain why this story was reported yesterday evening, when it happened in May, but whatever, it’s entertaining.



CTV: Joel Ifergan entered at a convenience store in Montreal this past May, looking to strike it rich in a $27-million Super 7 jackpot.

…Store owner Mehernosh Iranpor told Ifergan he didn’t have much time left to purchase tickets for that night’s draw.

…But one of the tickets popped out of the machine at seven seconds past 9 p.m. — that’s seven seconds after Loto-Quebec’s deadline.

…”The next morning he came back with a long face. I said, ‘What happened?’ (and) he said, ‘I got all of the seven numbers.'”

Via: Dvorak

