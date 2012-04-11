The Incredible Story Of How Damien Hirst Turned Making Money Into An Art Form

Photo: Getty / Oli Scarff

Damien Hirst, the 46-year-old enfant terrible of the British art scene, last week opened a mid-career retrospective at the Tate Modern in London, England, running until 9 September 2012.The show has received mostly unfavorable reviews from London’s art elite. One critic, Julian Spalding, wrote an incredibly vitriolic review in the Independent:



Damien Hirst isn’t an artist. His works may draw huge crowds when they go on show in a five-month-long blockbuster retrospective at Tate Modern next week. But they have no artistic content and are worthless as works of art. They are, therefore, worthless financially.”

So what’s the big deal?



