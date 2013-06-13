The 5 Worst Damien Hirst Spot Paintings Of All Time

Megan Willett

Damien Hirst’s spot paintings are not all the same.

Sure, colourful spots on 1,365 canvases may start to sound repetitive, but don’t worry! They’re all totally original.

Each work in the series has spots of a consistent size, though some are as big as 40 inches across and some are just a few millimeters. No two colours are repeated on a single canvas.

One thing does set some of the paintings apart — the artist himself only painted around 25 of the works. The rest were done by his assistants. 

Below are the five worst Damien Hirst spot paintings. In the name of fairness, we’ve also compiled the five best (keep scrolling to see).

The Worst

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), 2000

Lysergic Acid Diethlamide (LSD), 2000 Damien Hirst

Row, 1988

Row, 1988 Damien Hirst

Edge, 1988

Edge, 1988 Damien Hirst

Iodomethane – 13c, 1999-2001

Iodomethane 13c, 1999 2001 Damien Hirst

Controlled Substances Key Painting, 1994

Controlled Substances Key Painting, 1994 Damien Hirst

And the best:

Abalone Acetone Powder, 1991

Abalone Acetone Powder, 1991 Damien Hirst

Untitled (with Black Dot), 1988

Untitled (with Black Dot), 1988 Damien Hirst

Myristyl Acetate, 2005

Myristyl Acetate, Damien Hirst

Isonicotinoyl Chloride, 2005

Isonicotinoyl Chloride, 2005 Damien Hirst

4-Nitropyridine N-Oxide, 2006

4 Nitropyridine N Oxide, 2006 Damien Hirst

That wasn’t arbitrary at all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.