The 5 Worst Damien Hirst Spot Paintings Of All Time

Damien Hirst’s spot paintings are not all the same.



Sure, colourful spots on 1,365 canvases may start to sound repetitive, but don’t worry! They’re all totally original.

Each work in the series has spots of a consistent size, though some are as big as 40 inches across and some are just a few millimeters. No two colours are repeated on a single canvas.

One thing does set some of the paintings apart — the artist himself only painted around 25 of the works. The rest were done by his assistants.

Below are the five worst Damien Hirst spot paintings. In the name of fairness, we’ve also compiled the five best (keep scrolling to see).

The Worst

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), 2000

Row, 1988

Edge, 1988

Iodomethane – 13c, 1999-2001

Controlled Substances Key Painting, 1994

And the best:

Abalone Acetone Powder, 1991

Untitled (with Black Dot), 1988

Myristyl Acetate, 2005



Isonicotinoyl Chloride, 2005

4-Nitropyridine N-Oxide, 2006

That wasn’t arbitrary at all.

