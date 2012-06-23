Would You Eat A Steak Dinner Beneath This Damien Hirst Sculpture?

Damien Hirst, the world’s wealthiest living artist, is always pushing the boundaries. Hirst, whose shark in formaldehyde was famously purchased by SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen, is back with another embalmed sculpture–part of his “Natural History” series.



This time, it’s a Hereford cow and cockerel preserved in a steel and glass tank of formaldehyde, fittingly called “Cock and Bull” and suspended in the dining room at Tramshed, a London restaurant that only serves up steak and chicken (we can’t make this stuff up).

In addition to the formaldehyde work, Hirst contributed a painting to the restaurant called “Beef and Chicken.”

We’ve got no problem with food humour, but the thought of eating a ribeye while staring up at a well-preserved cow makes us gag a bit.

“Cock and Bull”

Photo: via Damien Hirst

Photo: via Damien Hirst

“Beef and Chicken”

Photo: via Damien Hirst

