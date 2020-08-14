Damian Lillard teased his range from half-court in an interview months before his instantly iconic shot sparked a comeback win against the Nets

TNT Damian Lillard spots up from half-court against the Brooklyn Nets.

Damian Lillard hit a mind-blowing shot from just past half-court to will the Portland Trail Blazers past the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in a must-win game.

Lillard’s shot was shocking to watch in real time, but he had actually teased his half-court range in a interview all the way back in April.

“I’m gonna do it one of these games, just watch,” Lillard said, assuring TNT’s Ernie Johnson that he could hit comfortably from the half-court line.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Damian Lillard called his shot.

On Thursday night, Lillard played hero for the Portland Trail Blazers, putting up 42 points in a must-win game against the Nets.

Lillard’s most shocking highlight came just minutes into the fourth quarter. With the Blazers in need of a spark, Lillard spotted up from two steps inside of half-court and drilled a three to bring the Blazers back within four.

Logo Lillard is back at it ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/A5JxPhDHC5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 14, 2020

For fans watching at home, as well as for play-by-play man Kevin Harlan, who was calling the game for TNT, the shot was mind-blowing; an audacious display of confidence that Lillard wanted to hit both for the points and the message it sent to his team and the league.

But as it turns out, the shot should not have been that shocking. In fact, Lillard had been giving out warnings that he was ready to break out his half-court range in the months leading up to the NBA restart.

Speaking with Ernie Johnson of “Inside the NBA” all the way back in April, Lillard had teased that he could hit from half-court with confidence.

“I mean, I can pull up from half-court comfortably,” Lillard said. “The only reason I haven’t don’t it is because I don’t want to push it that far, consistently, because that’s just crazy. But I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it one of these games, just watch.”

“No, literally,” Lillard emphasised. “From the half-court line, watch.”

.@Dame_Lillard is a man of his word ???? Back in April, he told @TurnerSportsEJ he'd be pulling up from half-court. pic.twitter.com/V33rppnJUL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 14, 2020

On Thursday night, Lillard made good on his word, and his not-so-shocking shot helped keep the Blazers hopes of taking home an NBA championship alive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.