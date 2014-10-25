Trailblazers Guard Damian Lillard Explains Why He Never Celebrates On The Court

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard was on “Conan” Thursday night and among several topics, Conan talked about Lillard’s huge game-winning shot in the 2014 Playoffs that eliminated the Houston Rockets. The shot catapulted the second-year guard into the national conversation as one of the best young point guards in the NBA.

Conan marveled at the shot, but also asked Lillard how he remained so calm after the shot, calmly strutting off the court while his team and the crowd went nuts around him.

Lillard tells the hilarious story of how he prematurely celebrated a game-winner in high school that cost his team the game. Lillard was called for a technical foul with one second remaining after going up by one point. The opponents got two free throws, hit both, and beat Lillard’s team, thus cementing the lesson in Lillard’s head.

Watch Lillard tell the full story below:

And check out Lillard’s incredible shot from the 2014 playoffs that he and Conan discuss:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.