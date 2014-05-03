A Fan Sitting 25 Feet Away Got An Amazing Video Of The Damian Lillard's Buzzer-Beater

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Houston Rockets 99-98 and end the series on Friday night.
A fan with quite literally the best seat in the house — front row at midcourt — captured the play in a fantastic Vine video.
You see Lillard curling around a screen, clapping for the ball (you can hear him clapping), and then drill the game-winner as the buzzer goes off.
Awesome (via Bruce Arthur):
Here’s what it looked like on TV:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.