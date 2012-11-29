The Frontrunner For NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Terrified Of Statues Of Historical Figures

Photo: AP

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Damian Lillard is setting the league on fire right now.He’s averaging 19 points and six assists through the first 14 games of his career. Even though it’s early, he’s out-playing Anthony Davis for the rookie of the year award.



He also has a bit of an eccentric side, we learned today when he revealed his fear of historical statues on Twitter.

It all started with a tweet about Washington, DC:

Photo: @Dame_Lillard

Someone asked him to elaborate about which statues he dislikes:

Photo: @Dame_Lillard

Then we learned where that fear comes from.

Photo: @Dame_Lillard

A number of athletes have odd fears like this.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is deathly afraid of horses, and John Wall can’t stand needles.

Statues are new though.

