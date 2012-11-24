The Guy Who Made The Lumia 920's Awesome Camera Quit His Job At Nokia

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Damian Dinning, the head of digital imaging at Nokia, has left the company, according to a statement given to the photography blog Amateur Photographer.Dinning was the guy behind the incredible camera on Nokia’s newest flagship phone, the Lumia 920. It’s one of the best camera’s we’ve ever used in a smartphone.



Amateur Photographer has more details on Dinning’s departure >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.